The 5.45 – David Moloney on Safety Concerns at Barronstown Cross

Today on Tipp FM’s evening news , The 5.45 :

Over the weekend we reported that a section of road outside Tipp Town was closed following a collision between two cars.

The road remained closed for a number of hours with significant damaged to both cars.

This happed at Barronstown Cross a Junction which has been raised in recent times at a number of council meetings.

The council responded to the comments in a statement found here.

Sheila Naughton asked David Moloney – a resident and member of the N24 Facebook campaign- to talk about local concerns starting with the crash Sunday:

