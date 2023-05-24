The 5.45 – Cllr. Michael Murphy intimidated on the Blueway

Today on Tipp FM’s evening news, The 5.45:

The most recent meeting of the Clonmel Borough saw a huge amount of conversation around tourism, the Blueway, and sadly the anti-social behaviour around the town.

While there were some positive updates for those looking to cycle the town this coming summer – there are on-going issues with groups of young poeple on the Blueway intimidating users.

Sheila Naughton spoke to Councillor Michael Murphy about this after a recent run in he had with a group – but we started by discussing the E-bike scheme :

