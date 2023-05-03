The 5.45 – Cahir’s Dee Ahearn ‘Social Entrepreneur of the Year’

Today on Tipp FM’s evening news, The 5.45 :

I am sure many of us know or have heard of the work that Barretstown does –

But what you may not know is how much the organisation has grown in recent years and moreover that it was a Cahir woman who is the CEO.

Dee Ahearne was recently named Social Entrepreneur of the Year because of her leadership at the helm of the charity which offers free, specially designed camps and programmes for children and their families living with a serious illness – supported behind the scenes by 24 hour on site medical and nursing care.

Sheila Naughton spoke to Dee about her work, the award and what Barretstown does for people across the country: