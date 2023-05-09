The 5.45 – Cahir’s Dawn Walk for Mental Health

Today on Tipp FM’s evening news, The 5.45 :

Over the weekend there were walks held across Tipperary to raise awareness about Mental Health and Suicide awareness.

In Cahir the newly formed Youth Club Teen Cave decide to set up their own – called the Dawn Walk- and start the conversation and take action to address the mental health issues they themselves have experienced and that they have seen developing in their peers around them.

Something that was clear – is that people feel community and amenities are important for all age groups to maintain mental wellness and that is lacking here in South Tipperary.

Sheila Naughton went along at 4.30 in the morning to see who else was out and about before the birds :

