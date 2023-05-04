The 5.45 – Brian Dawson of Electoral Commission on Tipp’s political future

Today on Tipp FM’s evening news, The 5.45:

It looks like there could be changes coming down the line for our political landscape in Tipperary.

The first ever electoral commission has been established in Ireland and they have been tasked with reviewing all 39 of the Dáil constituencies and our European Parliament constituencies also.

This is likely to be one of the most significant reviews in the history of the state as the initial figures show serious underrepresentation based on our electoral laws – for example in Tipperary – there is a population now of 162,987 people, with 5 TDs, that means each TD has 32,597 constituents while law says they should have no more than 30,000 each.

However, where this gets complicated is – there cannot be any six seat constituencies so the Commission will be forced to make other recommendations and that may see boundary changes- something I imagine is a worry for our representatives.

Sheila Naughton heard form Brian Dawson earlier today who is the Communications and Public Engagement Manager for the Commission about what this all means and how you can have your say :

