Today on Tipp FM’s evening news, The 5.45 :

We had some breaking new this evening as it was announced that paediatric palliative care services are now in place for South East with immediate effect.

Deputy Michael Lowry confirmed today that after a long campaign families will no longer have to fight for services during the most distressing days of their lives

Today’s decision is huge for those in need of this services – Sheila Naughton asked Deputy Lowry for full details :