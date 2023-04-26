The 5.45 – Ann Guida on STHM partnering with HSE

Today on Tipp FM’s evening news, The 5.45 :

The South Tipperary Hospice Movement is a service that is much respected and needed here in the county and many groups and communities fundraise regularly for the service.

The group provides palliative care, and support for people in South Tipperary and West Waterford with an advanced incurable disease and indeed their families at the most vulnerable time of their lives.

Well 32 years on from their foundation the promise that the HSE would cover their core funding has been realised…

Ann Guida spokesperson for the group has been telling Sheila Naughton about what this means for the future of the service :

