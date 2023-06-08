The 5.45 – Alex O’Connor Donor Recruitment & Retention Executive IBTS

On Tipp M’s evening news, The 5.45:

Blood stocks in Ireland are getting critically low – while we are not at an amber warning just yet, the Irish Blood Transfusion Service has issued a Pre Amber Alert.

But what does that mean – and what is the impact? Sometimes it is easy to hear this and get on with your day but what if you are one of the people in need of a surgery that could be cancelled due to low supply.

Alex O’Connor is the Donor Recruitment and Retention Executive for our region and he started by outlining to Sheila Naughton the current situation:

