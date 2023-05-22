The 5.45 – Áine McCarthy on Roscrea Town Centre First Masterplan

Today on Tipp FM’s evening news The 5.45 :

People are being encouraged to have their say on the draft Roscrea Town Centre First Masterplan.

The plan charts out how the town centre can be transformed into a dynamic meeting place with a strong economic role.

Following a very successful public consultation process the local community in Roscrea will now have another chance to input this week.

Tipp FM’s Pat Murphy spoke with Áine McCarthy who is Town Regeneration Officer with Tipperary County Council about the Roscrea plan:

