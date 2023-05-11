The 5.45 – The 5.45 – Amanda Glancy on SIRO expansion in Tipperary

Today on Tipp FM’s evening news, The 5.45:

So often we hear that poor internet connection – or lack of broadband infrastructure is limiting people in the county from either improving or progressing their business, from working at home, or even just connecting with people in a personal capacity.

While NBI continue to carry out their work under the National Broadband Plan, SIRO a Broadband Network Operator is also targeting areas across Tipperary to expand and bring fibre broadband to more residents.

It was announced today that the company will now move into three other towns locally. This has been warmly welcomed by Tipperary County Council with the Cathaoirelach commenting that

‘As the digital economy grows, we must ensure that its opportunities and benefits are felt in every town, village and outlying rural area in our county. Roger Kennedy says ‘We need a digital infrastructure that supports business transformation and connects communities’.

This was echoed by Joe McGrath the CEO of the local authority who feels this can secure sustainable economic growth and prosperity into the future for Tipp.

To get more information and an idea of the numbers to be connected Sheila Naughton spoke to Siro’s Director of Corporate Affairs Amanda Glancy:

