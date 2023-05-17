49th anniversary of Dublin-Monaghan bombings

The Justice Minister Simon Harris says the Government is fully committed to seeking out the truth behind the Dublin-Monaghan bombings.

34 people – including an unborn baby – were killed when three bombs exploded in Dublin city centre and a fourth in Monaghan Town on this day in 1974.

21 year old Breda Turner from Thurles and Hollyford native Maureen Shields aged 46 were among the victims.

A former British police chief is conducting an inquiry, Operation Denton, into alleged collusion between British security services and a loyalist gang.

Margaret Urwin from the Justice for the Forgotten group is hoping his report will be published by this time next year.