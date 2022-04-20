48 Tipperary artists donated their art for Incognito 2022

48 Tipperary artists have donated their art for Incognito 2022 in aid of the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation.

It is Ireland’s biggest online art sale and is now in its sixth year, and is unusual as the buyer has no idea who the artist is until after the sale closes.

Among the Tipperary artists taking part this year are Orlaith Whitehead from Thurles, Peter Curling from Cashel, and Mary Brigid Mackey and Monica Delany from Clonmel.

Clonmel artist Monica Delany told Tipp Today that she loves being involved and gave a little clue as to which paintings she had done this year

“ We usually get the cards around November and I have all Christmas to decide what I am going to paint and because we have three cards I try to get a theme.”

“This year I decided I love cinema and Walt Disney films so I said I’ll do that this year.”

And all funds raised from Incognito 2022 will help provide specialist home nursing care, respite support and end-of-life care for 14 children with highly complex medical and life-limiting conditions across the county.