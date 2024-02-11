Over 40 new local authority homes expected to be finished in Roscrea next year

Almost 50 new homes will be ready in Roscrea before the end of next year, according to the head of housing at Tipperary County Council.

Plans for a new local authority housing development at Radharc Na Carraige on the Templemore Road have been backed by the council members.

It’ll be made up of a broad mix from four-bedroom houses to one-bed apartments.

Director of services Sinead Carr says most of them will be finished and available next year:

”The planning application process was approved for 47 units in Roscrea and we will hope now to go out to tender now that this is approved in the coming year. You’re looking really at, maybe some of them landing in 2025 and maybe push out to some degree to 2026, but generally 2025 delivery.

”It’s local authority housing, mainly one beds, two beds, a small number, three beds and a couple of four beds for families and small households and there’s a segment there too for elderly or vulnerable people that will be part and parcel of this.”