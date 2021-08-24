44 patients without a bed at UHL

The number of patients without a bed at University Hospital Limerick remains unchanged since yesterday.

While nationally the figure has fallen slightly there are still 44 people who have been admitted to the Dooradoyle hospital being cared for on trolleys around the Emergency Department or in already full wards.

Two patients are without a bed at Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel – down from 4 yesterday.

Overall there are 296 people in a similar situation at hospitals across the country – down 9 in the space of 24 hours.