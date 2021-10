40 refurbished laptops have been donated to a Clonmel secondary school as part of the ‘Tech2Schools’ initiative.

Entrepreneur Tom Brennan made the donation to the Presentation Secondary School, with the laptops being refurbished by IT company Wisetek, who work in partnership with Tech2Schools.

Principal of the school, Michael O’Loughlin, says “the laptops will be put to great use by our students and will help to facilitate the digital aspect of their studies.”