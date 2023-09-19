371 people register with Adoption Authority of Ireland

The Adoption Authority of Ireland received 2,570 applications for birth information since new legislation was introduced last year.

47 of these were in Tipperary which was the 10th highest in the country.

AAI published its annual report today detailing the implementation of the Birth Information and Tracing Act 2022.

The change in law provided for the full release of identity to all relevant persons – adopters and adoptees – aged 16 years or over. 371 registrations were made in the Premier County last year.

AAI Interim Chief Executive, Colm O’Leary, says it’s now much easier for adoptees to access information.

So the legislation that was commenced last year – that’s the Birth, Information and Tracing Act – provided the opportunity for every person who was adopted, boarded out or nursed out to get access to their birth information and their early life information. And the legislation allowed for people to apply for their birth information and get it in an unredacted form so all the information they’re entitled to see and have, they got.”