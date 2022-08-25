371 deaths recorded in Tipperary in first quarter of 2022

Stroke, heart attacks, and burst aneurysms were among the main causes of death for people in Tipperary in the first 3 months of this year.

The CSO has this week published the Vital Statistics figures for the first quarter of 2022 which show nationally there were over 9,000 deaths during that period.

371 people died in Tipperary between January and March of this year.

207 of these were men while 164 were women.

The main causes of death were connected to the circulatory system such as strokes, heart attacks, heart failure and aneurisms.

Cancerous tumours caused 106 deaths, while respiratory related deaths, external causes and ‘all other’ causes made up the remainder.

A further breakdown shows that Dementia was recorded as the cause of death for 21 people in Tipperary over this period, while 7 people in the county died as a result of Alzheimers.

The figures for the number of Covid related deaths in Tipp have also been released with 18 recorded.

12 of those were men and 6 were women.

Nationally there were 641 deaths due to COVID-19 accounting for one in fifteen of all deaths in the period.