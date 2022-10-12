34 Community Centres in Tipp approved for vital funding

€773,457 has been awarded to community centres across Tipperary.

Minister Heather Humphreys made the announcement this morning as part of an over €12.5 million package covering almost 600 Centres nationwide.

Senator Garret Ahern says there has been a huge uptake in Tipperary with 34 community Centres in Tipperary to receive funding meaning 80% of applications were successful.

Some of the projects to receive the highest possible allocation of €25,000 include the Dundrum Community Hall, the Ballingarry Community Centre, and the Nenagh Arts Centre.

Senator Ahern says this goes right into the heart of small villages.

“The likes of Grange, Dundrum and Drombane, villages right across the county… and this funding will be put to very good use in community centres that would otherwise likely not have received funding.”

“This is the first tranche , there are three levels, this is for funding between zero and €25,000 and there will be two more announcements for higher levels of funding will be announced in the near future.

“It’s also important to say that there will also be another round of applications in the near future whereby the scheme will open again for future community centre funding.”