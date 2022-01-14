31 new Aldi jobs announced for Tipp as part of national expansion

600 jobs are being created by Aldi Ireland this year, including 31 in Tipperary.

Aldi has eight stores in Tipperary, and recruitment is expected to be for Store Assistant, Assistant Store Manager and Store Manager roles.

The supermarket retailer has also confirmed that from the start of February, its entry rate of pay will match the recommended Living Wage rate of €12.90 per hour.

Over the next three years, 30 new supermarkets will be opened by Aldi across the country as part of a €320m investment.