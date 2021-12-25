30th annual Youghal Quay Christmas Day swim returns to Lough Derg today

The 30th annual Youghal Quay Christmas Swim returns to Lough Derg this morning.

Organisers have been urging people to get the swim done at any stage between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, to lower the risk of Covid-19 being spread.

The swim is being done in aid of North Tipperary Hospice Movement once again this year, and donations can be made online on ‘iDonate.ie’.

Almost 3000 euro has been raised so far.

Donations can be made at the following link – https://www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/11422032_youghal-quay-30th-anniversary-christmas-swim.html.