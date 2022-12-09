3 Tipp animal rescues allocated much needed funding

Three Tipperary animal rescue charities have been allocated over €120,000 in funding.

The largest share is to PAWS Animal Rescue in Mullinahone, receiving €73,475.

Speaking to Tipp FM recently, PAWS founder Gina Hetherington said that their vet bills have significantly increased, with the costs for the first nine months of the year hitting almost €150,000

Meanwhile, Cappanagarrane Horse Rescue, also in Mullinahone, have been allocated over €22,000, while Mo Chara Animal Rescue in Moyne were given €28,500.

The funding is part of a nationwide package, worth over €5.8 million, to support animal rescue charities which is a significant increase on last year.