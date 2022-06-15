Over 3% of people who’ve relocated in last 12 months moved to Tipp

Just over three percent of people who’ve relocated in Ireland in the last 12 months have moved to Tipperary.

It’s one of the findings in a new analysis by the Western Development Commission and NUI Galway, with 10 percent of people saying they relocated during the pandemic due to remote work opportunities.

Galway, Cork and Kildare were the most popular relocation destinations, with Tipperary in 13th position on 3.3% of respondents.

Policy Analyst with the Commission Deirdre Frost outlines interesting findings about Dublin:

“63% of people who have actually relocated have relocated FROM Dublin.”

” From a good news story every county in Ireland has welcomed new residents as a thanks to remote working and Covid.”