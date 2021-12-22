250 Covid boosters available in Templemore this afternoon

Templemore Medical Centre are running a drive through booster vaccine clinic today (December 22nd) up until half three.

It will be outside EJ Grey’s Funeral Home and they have 250 surplus vaccines, available to anyone over the age of 16 and they don’t need to be patients at the practice.

People just need to bring ID and their PPS number and it has to have been three months since they’ve had Covid or had their second dose.

Practice Manager Tracey Eid explained that the vaccines will be spoiled after this afternoon and they don’t want them to go to waste, as case numbers continue to rise.