Over 25% of patients on Trolleys nationally a hospital serving North Tipperary

Over a quarter of all patients without a bed today are at a hospital serving North Tipperary.

The INMO’s Trolleywatch figures show 445 patients were waiting for a bed at Irish hospitals this morning with the highest at 127 being University Hospital Limerick which serves North Tipp, Limerick and Clare.

The next busiest facilities were at neighbouring Cork University Hospital and University Hospital Galway at 67 and 48 respectively.

The nurse’s organisation says the figures do not reflect the reality of the situation and the overcrowding is out of kilter with the time of the year.

They want the 1.5 billion euro of additional funding allocated to the health service for the rest of the year to be directed towards ending the recruitment freeze.