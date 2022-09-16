Buildings across Tipp light up in pink to raise awareness for Sepsis

Buildings across Tipp are lit up in pink to help raise awareness for Sepsis.

In order to reach a wide audience, TUH in Clonmel has partnered with Tipperary County Council and the Office of Public Works to light up public buildings in pink throughout the Premier.

Pink is the color associated with the life-threatening condition that affects between 47 and 50 million people every year.

Clonmel got involved by lighting up the Civic Office, Town Hall and Fire Station in the town, Tipperary Town lit up their Town Council Offices; and Carrick-On-Suir showed support by lighting up their Town Hall in pink.

The awareness initiative coincides with World Sepsis Day, which took place this week on the 13th of September.