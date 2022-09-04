The Clonoulty-Rossmore Vintage Rally gets underway today to celebrate 70 years since its launch.

There will be a display of Massey Ferguson tractors, and owners of this tractor make are encouraged to get involved and bring theirs.

Like in previous years, sheaf throwing, bicycle obstacle courses, bullock weighing, and a 360-digger funfair will all make their return.

There will also be a tractor pulling competition for kids.

Organisers have announced a 60s hippie theme, with the best and most creative outfits winning prizes.

Funds raised from today’s event will go towards the South Tipperary Hospice Movement.