Christmas Day runs in Tipperary for Goal

Goal Mile events return to Tipperary tomorrow morning.

After group events were sidelined last year, the annual fundraising run returns to five parts of Tipperary tomorrow, but it can also be done virtually in your own location.

The run in Kilsheelan will get underway at 10am, the mile will begin at 11am in Borrisokane, Moyglass and Carrick-on-Suir, and at 12 noon in Fethard.

The fundraiser goes towards supporting Goal’s efforts working with communities facing extreme poverty and crisis.

For more information visit the website https://www.goalglobal.org/goal-mile/

Tipperary Goal Mile locations:

Kilsheelan, Christmas Day, 10am

Borrisokane AC, Christmas Day, 11am

Moyglass Sports and Leisure Centre, Christmas Day, 11am

Carrick-on-Suir, Ormond Castle, (Carrick Runners Goal Mile), Christmas Day, 11am

Townhall Fethard (Tolsil), Christmas Day, 12pm.