21 children are overdue an Assessment of Needs in Tipperary by more than three months.

North Tipperary falls under Area 3 and has a total of 53 children overdue an appointment with 24 of those delayed by 1 to 3 months, and 7 over 3 months.

Meanwhile, in Area 5- South Tipperary has slightly fewer overdue at 19, however 14 of those are waiting in excess of 3 months.

Figures show that nationally there are a total of 3,494 overdue with 63% delayed by three months or more to get an Assessment.