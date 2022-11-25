2023 County Council Budget meeting continues

Housing and roads have been the main topics of conversation at this year’s annual budget meeting for Tipperary County Council.

Councillors have raised issues with the social housing lists, with members stating that some people have been waiting for upwards of 10 years.

Director of Housing Sinéad Carr agreed that the lists were a concern and likely to increase with higher thresholds but they would liaise with the department on this.

On the roads the lack of provision for rural areas has been said to be lacking with some councillors calling for funding to be redirected.

The meeting continues in Clonmel this afternoon.