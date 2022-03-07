20 Tipperary heritage projects approved for funding

Funding has been approved under the Government’s Built Heritage Scheme to carry out some much needed repairs to a historic property near Clonmel.

Knocklofty House has fallen into near dereliction over the years leading to a local campaign to take action.

Locally based Senator Garret Ahearn says a visit to the 18th century former hotel by Minister Malcolm Noonan has paid dividends.

“In fairness to the Minister he committed at the time that he would look at some sort of funding scheme in 2022 and this €10,000 – albeit its not a massive amount of money – but what it will do is hopefully bring the building to a situation where it can be maintained and it doesn’t get damaged any more than it already has.

“Then hopefully that will put it a position either the existing owner or hopefully or hopefully some new owner will see the opportunity that’s there in Knocklofty House to invest and develop on that land.”

It’s one of 20 projects approved for funding in Tipperary totalling €126,400.