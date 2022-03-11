The 2 Johnnies top the charts in under 24 hours

Popular Tipperary duo The 2 Johnnies have made it to number one in the charts in less than 24 hours.

Yesterday they released their 11th single ‘The Streets of San Francisco’ describing it as “the most Irish song you will ever hear.”

It was written during lock down after they saw so many friends and Irish people stranded abroad, unable to return home to see their family.

After weeks of controversy surrounding the comedy duo it was only out a number of hours before it topped the Irish iTunes charts.