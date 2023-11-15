Two taken to hospital with minor injuries after two-car crash in Carrick-onsuir

Two people have been taken to hospital after suffering minor injuries in a road crash in South Tipperary.

The two-car crash happened at just outside carrick-on-suir just before 4pm.

Emergency services including two units of the fire brigade, ambulance and Gardai were called to the scene.

Two people travelling in one of the cars were taken to Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel for treatment but Gardai say it was mostly precautionary.

The scene has now been cleared and the cars have been removed.