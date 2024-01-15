One man arrested after scuffles between Gardai and protestors at Racket Hall in Roscrea

There were angry scuffles between Gardai and Protestors trying to block women and children being moved into Racket Hall in Rocrea.

A blockade has been maintained by local residents at The Tipperary hotel since it emerged last Thursday that it was going to be used to house families of International Protection Applicants.

About 70 people gathered at the site on the Dublin Road around midday in an advance of the expected arrival of the first of the asylum seekers.

The crowd initially attempted to maintain a peaceful protest blocking the entrance and preventing Garda vehicles from getting in.

However, a large contingent of about 40 ‘Soft Cap’ Public Order Gardai arrived and created a cordon prompting the angry scene as a number of women and young children were escorted into the hotel.

One man was arrested for public order offences.

Gardai say he has since been released and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A number of women taking part in the protest were visibly upset and crying when they saw that it was women and quite small children who were taking up residence at Racket Hall.

However Protestors have told TippFM News that they are determined to continue their demonstration outside the hotel.

Gardai have confirmed that they are also continuing to maintain a presence there.

They have denied reports that pepper spray was used during the incident.