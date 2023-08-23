18 Tipperary producers shortlisted for Irish Food Awards

Eighteen Tipperary producers have been confirmed as finalists in this year’s Irish Food Awards.

Now in its 16th year the event has had its highest entries across all categories along with many new producers entering the awards for the first time this year.

During the judging, which took place over June and July, over 3,000 entries were judged, the highest on record.

The finalists shortlisted from Tipperary are Cooleeney Farm, ABP Cahir, Blanco Nino, Cáis na Tire, Cashel Farmhouse Cheesemakers, Clonmore Farm, Crowe Meats (Dundrum) Ltd, Galtee Honey Farm, James Whelan Butchers, M&M Walshe RibWorld, My Tasty, Oakpark Foods, O’Donnells Crisps, Rívesci, Stapleton’s Bakery, The Gourmet Butcher, The Scullery and Tullahay Farm.

The Blas na hÉireann awards will take place in Dingle late next month.