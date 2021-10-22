18 dogs and three cats seized in Clonmel District during animal welfare search

A man has been arrested in the Clonmel area after a Garda operation targeting animal welfare breaches.

18 dogs and three cats were seized during the operation this morning shortly after 11am, which involved ISPCA inspectors.

The breeds included Chihuahuas, Pugs, Bichons Frises and Terriers, some of which appear to be in pup, and all animals are now in the care of the ISPCA.

Gardaí say the planned operation targeted serious breaches of the Animal Health & Welfare Act, 2013.

A man was arrested at the scene for obstructing the search.