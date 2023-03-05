15 Tipp students receive Trinity Entrance Exhibition Awards

15 Tipperary students have received Trinity Entrance Exhibition Awards.

The Premier pupils were 15 out of 667 students nationwide and abroad who received the highest points from their secondary schools.

The Entrance Exhibition awards went to students from 31 counties across Ireland and 31 countries overseas who have been accepted into the first year of a full-time undergraduate degree, with 460 schools represented – 13 of those from Tipp.

In Munster, a total of 99 students were awarded a certificate and a €150 book token, 433 students across Leinster, 58 from Ulster and 47 from Connacht.

The full list of Tippeary awardees: