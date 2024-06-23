1,300 homes ring-fenced for owner occupiers in Tipperary since 2021

Nearly 1,300 homes in Tipperary were ring-fenced for owner occupiers in the last three years.

That’s according to the latest figures from the Department of Housing who say almost 50,000 were protected from bulk sale nationally since May 2021

The update shows that in Tipperary, 1,295 houses and duplexes received planning permission with conditions restricting the bulk buying or multiple sales to a single purchaser between May 2021 and May 2024.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien says there were a record 512 new home commencements in Tipperary for the first four months of 2024.