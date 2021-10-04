13 Tipp winners at 2021 Blas na hÉireann Food Awards

There were 13 winners from Tipperary at this year’s Blas na hÉireann Food Awards.

In its 14th year, the awards are known as the “Oscars of Irish Food”.

The awards featured entries from all 32 counties with over 150 food and drink categories.

In all, 13 awards went to Tipperary producers with Gold awards going to ABP Foodgroup, Glenpatrick Springwater, James Whelan Butchers, Oakpark Foods and Tullahay Farm.

The bronze, silver and gold winners from Tipperary across a range of different categories are:

1. ABP Foodgroup – Gold, Silver & Bronze

2. Ayle Foods – Bronze

3. Blanco Niño – Bronze

4. Cashel Farmhouse Cheesemakers – Silver

5. Cooleeney – Silver

6. Devil’s Bit Farm – Chef’s Larder

7. Glenpatrick Spring Water – Gold & Bronze

8. James Whelan Butchers – Gold & Silver

9. Magners Farm – Silver

10. MY…Tasty – Gold, Silver & Bronze

11. Oakpark Foods – Gold & Silver

12. The Tipperary Cheese Company Ltd. – Silver

13. Tullahay Farm – Gold, Best New Product and Best in County