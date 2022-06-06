121 Ukrainian pupils enrolled in Tipperary schools

121 Ukrainian pupils are enrolled in schools in Tipperary.

The Department of Education has confirmed that as of June 3rd 6,797 Ukrainian pupils are in schools across Ireland.

Out of that figure, 4,766 of these pupils have been accommodated in primary schools while 2,031 have enrolled in post-primary schools.

To assist with the transition Regional Education and Language Teams (REALT) are operating to support families and schools in their area to meet the needs of these children as they emerge.

In Tipperary there are 83 children in primary schools, with 38 in our secondary schools.

Information for parents in Ukrainian and Russia on accessing school places is available on gov.ie/Ukraine and the Department will continue to publish figures on the enrolment of Ukrainian children each month.