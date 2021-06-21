12-week flood relief scheme underway in Templemore

Works are underway on further flood alleviation works in Templemore.

A 12 week project has started today at Priory Demesne worth €245,000 which aims to ease flooding concerns affecting multiple households and buildings on the Borrisoleigh road just outside the town.

Local independent councillor Eddie Moran explains what the works will involve:

“There’s €244,850 being spent on these works, it’ll take approximately 12 weeks. The works started this morning at 8am. So it’s great news for the residents there. I’m delighted that it’s going ahead because it was causing some issues for all the houses in that area.

“It involves drainage works in the area on the side of the road taking it down towards the forestry (on the Borrisoleigh Road). So there’ll be a stop-go system there while this is going on. It’ll alleviate the situation there for the four houses on the road that were being flooded all the time.”