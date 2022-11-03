11 Tipperary Men’s Sheds to receive €2,000 each

Men’s Sheds groups across the Premier County are included in funding announced by the Minister for Rural and Community Development.

A total of €800,000 has been allocated between 400 groups nationwide.

Minister Heather Humphries says Men’s Sheds provide an absolutely invaluable service in communities the length and breadth of the country.

Local Fine Gael Senator Garret Ahearn says the funds will be put to good use in Tipp.

“This is vital money for those because they play a very important role in providing a welcoming and comfortable space for men to come together and to socialise. And it really tackles one of the big issues – especially in rural Tipperary – in terms of isolation.

“And as we go into the winter period the support that the Men’s Sheds provide is even more important now than at any time.”

Senator Ahearn says the money will allow the local Men’s Sheds to continue to provide a key service.

“I think the funding of €2,000 for each of the 11 Men’s Sheds in Tipperary will go a long way with the running costs and to carry out small improvements and just the day-to-day management.

“I know from speaking to a number of them locally that they will welcome the funding.”

The Men’s Sheds in Tipperary to benefit are:

Clogheen

Carrick on Suir

Silvermines

Mullinahone

Cahir

Tipperary

Glengoole

Clonmel

Cashel

Thurles

Ballagh