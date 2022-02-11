Over 100 Tipperary clubs and groups to benefit from latest funding announcement

Tipperary will benefit from a total of €7.2 million from today’s sports capital programme funding announcement.

Over €6.3 million will go towards local clubs across Tipperary, to be divided among 103 clubs and groups.

Almost one million has also been designated in regional funding for larger projects, such as the dressing rooms at Dr Morris Park, Nenagh Olympic Athletic Club, St Joseph’s College in Borrisoleigh and Cashel Handball Club.

Speaking to Tipp FM, Deputy Jackie Cahill said this is a welcome boost for the Premier County.

“I’m absolutely delighted today for all the sporting organisations, clubs and schools, who’ve received very substantial grants from Minister Jack Chambers.

“Minister Chambers visited the constituency in the summer and went around to a number of the locations who were looking for grants.

“I’m delighted today that so many have been successful, and I really want to thank Jack Chambers for all the help he has given us in delivering this huge grant allocation for the county.”

In the regional funding, four clubs received funding;

– €300,000 for dressing rooms at Dr Morris Park for Tipperary County Board,

– €248,851 for outdoor walking/running track and multi use area for Nenagh Olympic Athletic Club

– €245,229 for astro pitch development and fitness room at St Joseph’s College, Borrisoleigh

– €127,147 for the next phase of the regional handball centre for Cashel Handball Club.