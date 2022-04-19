Over 100 residential units and a childcare facility on the cards for Cashel

Proposals for a substantial housing development in Cashel have been submitted to An Bord Pleanála.



The application has been lodged as a Strategic Housing Development for lands on the Clonmel Road in the town.

A total of 108 residential units are planned along with a childcare facility and outdoor play area on the 5.6 hectare site at Coopers Lot adjacent to the Cashel King Cormacs GAA grounds

They include 68 houses which will be made up of detached, semi-detached and terraced houses together with three apartment blocks.

If approved the project will be developed in phases with the first one made up of 20 residential units and the creche.

The development by J. Osoina Ltd would also include the provision of 216 car parking spaces and 108 bicycle spaces to serve both the residential units and the creche.

A number of meetings have been held with both Tipperary County Council and An Bord Pleanála prior to the submission of the application.

A decision is due from the state planning appeals board by late July.