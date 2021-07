100 new jobs are being created in Tipperary.

Financial services company Waystone made the announcement this morning.

Waystone provides governance, risk and compliance services to the asset management industry.

The company currently employs over 500 people globally, almost half of which are based in Ireland.

Waystone has two offices here, one in Dublin and one in Cashel.

The Tipperary office has over 80 people, with plans to grow this to 200 over the next 18 months.