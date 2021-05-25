10% weekly drop in Tipperary PUP recipients

The number of people in Tipp on the PUP has dropped by 10 percent in the last week.

8,446 people are receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment in the county today, which is 995 fewer than the figure for Tipperary last week.

Nationally, the number of recipients is down 29,000 to just under 334,000 this week with almost of a third of those in Dublin.

The employment sector which includes hairdressers and barbers has seen a drop of 11,700 workers claiming the PUP in the last seven days.

€102m in PUP payments are being made into Irish bank accounts today.