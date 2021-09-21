Over 10 million for Thurles roads in the next three years

One million euro in additional funding has been secured to support road improvements in the Thurles Municipal District.

Councillors in the district have approved their latest roads programme which will see just over €10 million spent over the next three years.

Cathaoirleach of the Thurles Municipal District, Séamus Hanafin, says the budget increase is “very positive”, and will see works take place on over 100 kilometres of roads in the area:

“I suppose the important point is that not only is the funding gone up, the money will be spent on putting macadam on the road which is of a higher quality.

“It’s of a higher cost at the start but it leads to a longer lifespan of the roads, and hopefully we won’t need to be going back to repair the roads again for some time.”