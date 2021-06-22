Further 10% drop in Tipperary PUP recipients

The number of people receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment is at its lowest level since last October.

Just over 244,000 people received the PUP today, which is 23,000 fewer than last week.

In Tipperary, there has been another weekly drop of just under 10 percent (656) with 5,976 people receiving the PUP in the county this week.

A further 509 people in Tipperary have also closed their claim in the last seven days, meaning this week’s payment will be their last.

The payment will close to new applicants at the end of this month.

Speaking today on the latest PUP figures, Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys said:

“More and more people are returning to work and the numbers relying on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment continues to fall week by week.

“Today, just over 244,000 people will receive a Pandemic Unemployment Payment. This is the first time this year the number of people in receipt of the PUP has fallen below the 250,000 mark and it represents the lowest number recorded since October 2020.

“This clearly demonstrates that Ireland is re-opening its economy successfully and I want to pay tribute to both workers and employers for the role they are playing.

“It is very encouraging to see businesses re-open and employees returning to work, in particular in the accommodation and food services sector.

“As the economy continues to re-open in July, I am confident we will see the overall PUP numbers continue to fall in the weeks to come as more and more people return to their jobs or take up new employment opportunities.”