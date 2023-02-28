This week on Drivetime, Owen Lonergan will feature live performances from Tipp FM’s four finalists for Tipperary Local Hero Talent search…
Overall Local Hero award is €5k in prize money and €5k in musical equipment, as well as having a single released by the Rubyworks label.
Irish Music Month – Supporting Irish Artists – Proudly supported by Tipp FM in association with IBI, Hot Press, and BAI Sound & Vision Fund.
See some info on the 4 finalists below.
And don’t forget to submit your vote at the bottom of the page
Beautiful Apes
We are called “Beautiful Apes”. A 4 piece Rock Band from Newport in Tipperary.
We have a softer side as you will see with this song we are entering. We have been together for a few years.
Band Members:
Adrian O’Connell – Vocals. Piano
Michael O’Connell – Lead Guitar
Shane Collins – Bass
Ted O Connor – Drums
The Cedartowns
Made up of Mary and Michele Nugent, Tom Kenna, Andrew Kennedy, Seamus Hayes and Brendan Hunter, The Cedartowns blend influences of blues, folk and pop sensibilities into a distinct and exciting new sound.
Well crafted original songs feature the blood harmonies of Mary and Michele Nugent, complemented by excellent musicianship.
A popular band on the festival scene, The Cedartowns have brought their dynamic and beautiful song-writing to the likes of the Gravity Festival, The Junction Festival, Clonacody house, Clonmel Busking, Clonmel Applefest and Cashel Arts festivals.
They have played to sell-out gigs at the Clonmel & Portlaw Folk Clubs, Bunmahon Geopark and in 2017, played support to Anuna and Jack Lukeman at the Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre.
Dayna
My name is Dayna and I am a 15 year old singer-songwriter. I attend Colaiste Phobal Community College in Roscrea. I perform in local community theatre with Roscrea musical Society and have performed in multiple musicals with Midland Drama School Tullamore.
I also had a lead role in my school musical Could it Be Magic: The 70s Musical. I immensely enjoy performing on the stage. I started writing some of my own songs during lockdown and I have a great passion for it. My most recent song is called Candles. I also accompany myself on the piano.
Locklin
Barry McLoughlin is a singer songwriter from Thurles, Co.Tipperary who performs under the pseudonym Locklin.
He released his debut EP in 2018, entitled “Never Forget”.
From that came a series of live gigs in venues such as Crane Lane in Cork, Whelans and The Cobblestone in Dublin (supporting Sesin Lane) and a hometown support slot at The Source Arts Centre in Thurles, supporting Hermitage Green.
Before Covid halted proceedings in 2020, Barry played some acoustic shows at the renowned Whistle This and as part of the Feile Classical show that was held in Semple Stadium, Thurles.
Once Covid started to subside is 2021, he released the singles ‘Setting Sun’ and ‘Shoot the Breeze’
Championed by Tipp FM, the singles received radio airplay from numerous local, national and international stations
2023 will see the release of a six track EP recorded with Gary Duncan at Red Lake Studios, Portlaoise.