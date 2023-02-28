This week on Drivetime, Owen Lonergan will feature live performances from Tipp FM’s four finalists for Tipperary Local Hero Talent search…

Overall Local Hero award is €5k in prize money and €5k in musical equipment, as well as having a single released by the Rubyworks label.

Irish Music Month – Supporting Irish Artists – Proudly supported by Tipp FM in association with IBI, Hot Press, and BAI Sound & Vision Fund.





See some info on the 4 finalists below.

And don’t forget to submit your vote at the bottom of the page