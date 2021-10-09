This week on Drivetime, Owen Lonergan will feature live performances from Tipp FM’s five finalists for Tipperary Local Hero Talent search…
Our winner will take part at a nationally broadcast event and win a prize pot of €5,000.
Irish Music Month – Supporting Irish Artists – Proudly supported by Tipp FM in association with IBI, Hot Press, BAI Sound & Vision Fund and XL Retail
See some info on the 5 finalists below.
And don’t forget to submit your vote at the bottom of the page
SUBMIT YOUR VOTE AT THE BOTTOM OF THE PAGE
Strings & Things are a high octane four piece who reside in Thurles, Co. Tipperary in Ireland.
Their makeup of musical instruments include guitar, banjo, mandolin, whistle, cajon and bass which in turn helps to deliver a sound that could only be described as something out of the ordinary, but refreshing nonetheless.
Coming from all kinds of musical backgrounds, the four lads use their experience in different genres to also give their music a signature sound.
Elements of rock, pop, trad, folk and even funk help to set the stage for what can only be described as Strings & Things.
Facebook/Instagram at Strings and Things
Aimee O’Brien a 23 year old Singersongwriter from Clonmel and based in Galway.
She writes emotive, lyrically driven and heartfelt acoustic music. Over the last few years she has written, performed and busked across Ireland and Australia.
Her first ep “I like your heart” is out now on all streaming platforms.
aimeeobrienmusic on Instagram
Luke Quinlan is a 23 year old upcoming artist from Templemore Tipperary.
“The music I make has a lot of meaning and thought out into it and goes solely on my past ,
future or is made to uplift others or to help them relate to me.
I make all my music myself, beats, lyrics and the rest.
This song is about a dream that feels like real life.
Feeling stuck but also wanting more.. it’s about breaking though the adversities and trying to turn life into a real life fantasy.”
Instagram j_key__
Dáwna – Deriving his inspiration from observation of everyday life, Dawna writes about love, lost friends, the polarity of family, the joys of the artist’s journey, and the elation of texting whilst on Love Island.
His diverse repertoire of original music reveals the many facets of his contrastively melodic and dynamic voice, while painting an audible landscape of compassion and introspection for the listener.
Born in Galway and raised in the countryside of Nenagh Co. Tipperary,
Dawna connects with the culture and pride of his native Ireland.
His chosen moniker of the Gaeilge word ‘dana which translate to the English ‘bold’.
Instagram dawna_music
Jester – if its big choruses, a wall of sound and lyrics with some depth you’re after you have come to the right place.
Hailing from Thurles, Jester write catchy rock songs with huge choruses that will stay in your head for days on end along with darker thought provoking cinematic moments that transport the listener to another world at times.
Jestermusik on Instagram.