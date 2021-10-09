This week on Drivetime, Owen Lonergan will feature live performances from Tipp FM’s five finalists for Tipperary Local Hero Talent search…

Our winner will take part at a nationally broadcast event and win a prize pot of €5,000.

Irish Music Month – Supporting Irish Artists – Proudly supported by Tipp FM in association with IBI, Hot Press, BAI Sound & Vision Fund and XL Retail





See some info on the 5 finalists below.

And don’t forget to submit your vote at the bottom of the page