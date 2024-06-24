Tipp Today Full Show 240624

On Monday’s Tipp Today, Fran spoke to John Butler from the Bookworm on how weekend matches can affect non hospitality businesses, Andy Moloney on the Deposit Return Scheme, Caller John on the controversial Crotty case, caller Joe on if the Greens sold out and Paul and Dee gave their views on the Crotty sentencing. Frances was live in studio for the financial slot, Thomas Conway gave us an overview of the week’s global news, this week’s Women in Business focus was Lisa Hackett from Sugar Coated with Lisa, Bishop Cullinan on the assisted dying bill, callers Paul, John and Paul also called in with their views on that.